Former England captain Jos Buttler ranks top five wicketkeepers

England's Jos Buttler walks off the field after getting dismissed by Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on Tuesday hailed India’s Rishabh Pant as one of the best wicketkeepers in the world, ranking him at the very top during a blind ranking challenge conducted by British media ahead of The Hundred game.

Buttler was tasked with ranking five wicketkeepers from different eras without knowing the full list in advance. He was given the names of Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and himself.

The former England captain immediately placed Pant at number one, praising the 27-year-old’s recent form. Quinton de Kock was slotted at number two, while Buttler placed legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni surprisingly low at number four.

When AB de Villiers appeared on the list, Buttler admitted he had already 'messed up' the order but eventually positioned the South African great at number three. Buttler concluded the exercise by ranking himself at the bottom.

Speaking after the challenge, Buttler reflected on his admiration for Dhoni.

"MS is quite an amazing cricketer. I love the way he leaves people guessing, he doesn’t ride on emotions and always seems one step ahead. He intrigued me with his thinking and the way he made things simple.

"During the IPL in 2020, I was fortunate to receive his jersey, which was really special," Buttler said.

Buttler also applauded Pant’s stellar performances in the recently concluded 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, where the Indian wicketkeeper scored 479 runs in four Tests at an average of 68.42 before suffering a broken foot in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Pant’s growing stature is reflected in his numbers, 171 dismissals in Test cricket (156 catches, 15 stumpings), 51 dismissals in T20Is, and 28 in ODIs.

By comparison, Dhoni retired with a record 829 dismissals across formats, De Villiers accounted for 463, De Kock has 560 to date, while Buttler himself has 512.