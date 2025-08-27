UAE announce squad for tri-series against Afghanistan, Pakistan

UAE cricket team celebrates their series win against Bangladesh after defeating them in the third T20I in Sharjah on May 21, 2025. – Emirates Cricket Board

DUBAI: The UAE have named a 15-member squad, led by Muhammad Waseem, for the upcoming triangular T20I series at home against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The series will be played in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7 and will serve as a build-up to the men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 9.

The squad size has been expanded from 14 to 15 compared to UAE’s previous outing in the Pearl of Africa Cup in Entebbe, Uganda, where they lost the final to the hosts.

Four new names have been included: Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, and Muhammad Jawadullah. Dropping out from the Uganda squad are Akif Raja, Matiullah Khan, and Zuhaib Zubair.

Kaushik, a 28-year-old left-handed middle-order batter who bowls part-time left-arm spin, is yet to make his international debut. The other three have previously represented the UAE.

Siddique is an experienced medium pacer with 59 ODIs (76 wickets) and 71 T20Is (96 wickets) under his belt, while also featuring in ILT20 and Global T20 Canada.

Jawadullah, a 26-year-old left-arm pacer, has claimed 11 wickets in 12 ODIs and 54 wickets in 33 T20Is. Farooq, the 32-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder, has eight T20Is to his name with nine wickets and two ODI appearances.

The core of the squad remains intact, with the experience of captain Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, and Rahul Chopra supported by promising performers like Muhammad Zohaib, UAE’s standout batter in the Pearl of Africa Cup, and all-rounder Saghir Khan.

The team, coached by former India opener Lalchand Rajput, will open their campaign against Pakistan on August 30, followed by fixtures against Afghanistan (September 1), Pakistan (September 4), and Afghanistan (September 5).

The final is scheduled for September 7, just two days before the Asia Cup begins, where UAE have been drawn in a group with India, Oman, and Pakistan. The Asia Cup squad will be announced separately.

UAE squad for T20I tri-series:

Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan.