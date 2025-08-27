Parker Messick shines as Guardians down Rays in MLB game

An undated picture of Rookie Parker Messick. — Reuters

CLEVELAND: Rookie Parker Messick delivered a stellar performance in just his second Major League (MLB) start, striking out six over seven shutout innings to guide the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field on Tuesday.

Messick was dominant on the mound, throwing 98 pitches while allowing only four hits and issuing no walks to earn his first Major League win in commanding fashion.

The 24-year-old left-hander also etched his name in history, becoming just the second pitcher ever, after Joe Musgrove in 2016, to record at least six strikeouts, no more than one walk, and allow no more than one run across his first two MLB starts.

The Guardians snapped a 28-inning scoreless streak that dated back to Friday, scoring all three of their runs in the opening frame.

Brayan Rocchio and Kyle Manzardo delivered RBI singles, while Bo Naylor added a sacrifice fly. Cleveland’s only hit after the first inning was a leadoff single by Steven Kwan.

Despite going hitless over the final eight innings, the Guardians’ early surge proved enough. Hunter Gaddis tossed a clean eighth inning, while Cade Smith closed the game to record his eighth save in 13 appearances, completing a five-hit shutout.

On the other side, Tampa Bay’s Shane Baz (0-8) suffered the loss despite a strong showing, allowing three runs on three hits over six innings with two walks and seven strikeouts. Baz has now lost eight consecutive decisions since June 26.

The Rays’ offense managed five hits, led by Yandy Diaz, who went three-for-four. Chandler Simpson and Carson Williams also chipped in with singles.