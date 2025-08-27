Giolito shines as Red Sox thump Orioles in MLB clash

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito reacts to a strikeout to end the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug 26, 2025. — Reuters

BALTIMORE: Lucas Giolito delivered a dominant performance, pitching eight shutout innings to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in an MLB clash at Oriole Park, Camden Yards, on Tuesday.

Giolito (1-0) threw 104 pitches, allowing just four hits while striking out eight and walking one. His only walk came against Orioles’ top prospect Jackson Holliday in the eighth inning, but he ended his outing in style by striking out Jeremiah Jackson on 11 pitches. Justin Wilson came in to work a clean ninth inning, sealing the shutout.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish (0-1), making his return to Major League Baseball after undergoing Tommy John surgery more than a year ago, struck out 10 batters over six innings and did not issue a walk.

However, he was hurt by solo home runs from Trevor Story and David Hamilton, giving up four hits in total. Story’s second-inning blast was his 200th career home run and his 21st of the season.

Hamilton added his fourth homer to open the third inning and later capped off his night with a two-run double in the ninth, finishing with two hits and three RBIs. Story and Roman Anthony also collected two hits apiece for Boston.

Carlos Narvaez chipped in with an RBI groundout in the eighth, extending the Red Sox’s lead to 3-0 before Hamilton’s double off Yennier Cano closed the scoring in the ninth.

With the win, the Red Sox claimed the opening two games of the series and improved to five wins in their last six outings. Meanwhile, the Orioles continued their struggles at home, dropping five of their past six games at Camden Yards.