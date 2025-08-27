Lockie Ferguson picks two Pakistan legends in his top five Test bowlers

An undated picture of Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand in his follow through. - ICC

Former New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has revealed his list of the top five Test bowlers, which features two Pakistani greats alongside one each from Australia, New Zealand, and the West Indies.

In a recent interview with an Indian platform, Ferguson named the legendary fast bowlers he admired most for their sheer pace and aggression, notably excluding any Indian bowler from his selection.

“Shane Bond, Mitchell Johnson, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Curtly Ambrose,” Ferguson said.

This is not the first time Wasim Akram has earned recognition in such lists. Recently, former South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock also included Akram in his all-time left-handers’ XI, which featured two Pakistani players and one Indian cricketer.

De Kock placed himself as opener alongside Australia’s Matthew Hayden, followed by Sri Lanka’s iconic duo Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara at No. 3 and No. 4.

The middle order comprised Michael Hussey and India’s Ravindra Jadeja, with Akram slotted at No. 7.

The bowling attack included Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath as the lone spinner, supported by left-arm pacers Mitchell Johnson (Australia), Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka), and Mohammad Amir (Pakistan).

Both Akram and Akhtar are widely regarded as two of Pakistan’s most lethal fast bowlers, celebrated for their pace, swing, and ability to dismantle batting lineups.

Akram remains the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history with 502 wickets in 356 matches at an economy rate of 3.89. He also claimed 414 wickets in 104 Test matches.

Meanwhile, Akhtar, famously known as the “Rawalpindi Express,” took 178 wickets in 46 Tests and 247 wickets in 163 ODIs. He also featured in 15 T20Is, claiming 19 wickets.

He still holds the record for the fastest delivery ever bowled in cricket — 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) against England in 2003.