India face suspension threat as FIFA issues stern warning

An undated picture of the Indian football team - AFP

Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has issued a stern warning to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) over third-party interference, threatening suspension if the federation fails to implement its revised constitution by August 30.

The world football governing body has set a strict deadline for the AIFF to finalise and enforce the changes, cautioning that non-compliance would lead to suspension.

In a strongly worded letter, FIFA reminded the AIFF of its obligation to function independently, without undue influence from government bodies or any external parties.

The warning comes just days before a crucial Supreme Court hearing on August 28, where the AIFF is expected to seek approval for its revised constitution.

FIFA has also directed that the AIFF align its constitution fully with the statutes of both FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), without any exceptions.

“Failure to adhere to this obligation may result in sanctions outlined in the FIFA and AFC Statutes, including the possibility of suspension. A suspension of the AIFF would result in the loss of all rights as a FIFA and AFC member,” the letter stated.

The impasse has already created a crisis in Indian football. A deadlock between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has delayed the finalisation of the Indian Super League’s 2025–26 season schedule.

FIFA noted that this governance uncertainty has disrupted essential functions related to development, competitions, and marketing, while also affecting financial stability.

Players and clubs remain unsure about the domestic competition calendar, and commercial partnerships beyond December 2025 have not been confirmed.

FIFA has also expressed concern over feedback received from FIFPRO, the global players’ union, which reported that several clubs in India have unilaterally terminated contracts with footballers due to the ongoing financial instability.

If suspended, India would face immediate consequences, including the barring of its national teams and clubs from international competitions, and the loss of developmental and financial support from FIFA and the AFC.

This is not the first time the AIFF has been under scrutiny. In 2022, FIFA briefly suspended the Indian body over governance issues, leading to the temporary loss of hosting rights for the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The matter was resolved only after urgent corrective steps. With the August 30 deadline approaching, the AIFF is once again at a crossroads, as the future of Indian football hinges on its compliance with FIFA’s directives and the outcome of the upcoming Supreme Court hearing.