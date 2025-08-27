Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke diagnosed with cancer

Undated picture of former Australian captain Michael Clarke — AFP

SYDNEY: Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke on Wednesday revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer, reigniting concern about the growing health issue in Australia.

The 44-year-old shared the update on Instagram, posting a photo from a hospital bed with a bandage on his nose and encouraging his followers to take regular health check-ups seriously.

“Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key.

"So grateful that Dr. Bish Soliman got it early,” Clarke wrote in his post, thanking the Sydney-based specialist plastic and reconstructive surgeon for his timely intervention.

According to a report, Clarke was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006 and has since undergone periodic treatments. He used the opportunity to raise awareness, reminding fans of the importance of prevention and early detection.

Widely regarded as one of Australia’s finest batters, Clarke played 394 international matches between 2004 and 2015, scoring 17,112 runs across formats, 8,643 in Tests, 7,981 in ODIs, and 488 in T20Is.

He captained Australia in 74 Tests, winning 47 and losing 16, and also led the side in 139 ODIs.

Under his leadership, Australia reclaimed the Ashes 5-0 in 2013-14 and lifted the 2015 ICC World Cup. Clarke retired later that year, closing a career marked by resilience and tactical acumen.

According to a report, skin cancer is caused by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal skin cells, typically triggered by prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Australia has the highest skin cancer rate in the world, with estimates suggesting that two in three Australians will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer by the age of 70.