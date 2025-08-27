Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from IPL

Chennai Super Kings' Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates taking a wicket during their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20, 2025. — BCCI

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday officially announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), bringing down the curtain on a glittering association that spanned over 15 years.

The 38-year-old made the announcement on Wednesday through a heartfelt post on social media, stating that he is now looking forward to new opportunities in franchise cricket around the world.

“Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.

"Would like to thank all the franchises for the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” Ashwin wrote on X.

Ashwin made his IPL debut in 2009 for his home franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), under MS Dhoni’s leadership. Known for his variations, especially the carrom ball, he quickly became a household name.

He played a pivotal role in CSK’s back-to-back title wins in 2010 and 2011, with Dhoni even trusting him with the new ball in the 2011 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he dismissed Chris Gayle.

After CSK’s suspension in 2016, Ashwin turned out for Rising Pune Supergiant, though injury ruled him out of the 2017 season.

He later captained Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2018 and 2019, where his much-debated 'Mankading' dismissal of Jos Buttler sparked widespread discussion on the Spirit of Cricket.

Ashwin then moved to Delhi Capitals before joining Rajasthan Royals in 2022, where he made history by becoming the first batter to be tactically ‘retired out’ in an IPL match.

Ashwin was bought back by CSK in 2025 for INR 9.75 crore at the mega auction. However, his final season proved underwhelming, as he claimed just seven wickets in nine matches, with CSK finishing at the bottom of the table.

Across 16 IPL seasons, Ashwin featured in 221 matches, claiming 187 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20, making him the fifth-highest wicket-taker in tournament history.

With the bat, he scored 833 runs, including a half-century. His contributions also extended to the Champions League T20 (CLT20), where he bagged 30 wickets in 20 matches, playing a key role in CSK’s title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2014.