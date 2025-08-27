Suryakumar Yadav reveals fitness journey ahead of Asia Cup 2025

An undated picture of India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. – AFP

MUMBAI: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday expressed confidence in his fitness as he gears up to lead the side at the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

Speaking to the BCCI’s digital media team, Suryakumar shared details of how the injury was diagnosed, the surgery he underwent, and the meticulous rehabilitation process that followed.

"I’m feeling really good right now. It’s been five to six weeks of consistent recovery, with good routines and processes in place. Fingers crossed, I’m feeling well," he said.

“The injury was diagnosed towards the end of the IPL. I had experienced a similar issue last year, so I knew it was time to get an MRI done.”

Suryakumar revealed that after the IPL he travelled to Germany for treatment, with the recovery process being carefully planned step by step.

He credited the strength and conditioning coaches and physiotherapists at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for tailoring sessions to his body’s needs.

"The most important thing for me was how the staff at the NCA understood my body and planned my workouts accordingly. Everything was instant and structured. We took it one week at a time, slowly but steadily, and here I am, fully fit again," he added.

The 34-year-old captain expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout the rehabilitation phase, with training footage showing him batting, exercising, and working hard to regain full match fitness.

Suryakumar is now set for his first major assignment as captain, with India scheduled to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against hosts UAE on September 10.