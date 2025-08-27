Cheteshwar Pujara clarifies which format cricketers should prioritise

Cheteshwar Pujara of India plays a shot during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval on June 08, 2023 in London, England. - AFP

Former Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday called on young cricketers to focus on performing well across all formats, underlining that excellence in white-ball cricket often paves the way to India’s Test squads.

Speaking to Indian media, Pujara highlighted the importance of adapting to the evolving cricketing landscape.

"Honestly, I wouldn’t recommend any of the young players to just focus on the Test format because times are changing. The white-ball game is very popular and one needs to adapt to what lies ahead,"

Pujara called white-ball cricket the future but emphasised that Test cricket is not going anywhere.

"The future is definitely white-ball cricket alongside Test matches. Test cricket is not going anywhere; it will survive. But for a young player to get picked in Tests, you need to perform well either in the IPL or in India’s T20I and ODI squads.

"If you are not a good white-ball player, your chances of making it into the Test team are very limited," Pujara said.

He noted that exceptional performances in domestic red-ball competitions like the Ranji or Duleep Trophy can earn a Test call-up, but such cases are rare.

"The easier route is through white-ball formats. I would recommend a young player to aim to play all three formats. I missed out on the others, and I wouldn’t recommend anyone else to make that choice.

He advised youngsters that by playing Test cricket, they can earn a place in any format.

"They should still aspire to play Test cricket, it’s the ultimate format. If you are seeking respect and want to be regarded as the best cricketer, then you not only need to play but excel in red-ball cricket," he added.

Reflecting on his own career, Pujara admitted that prioritising Test cricket came at the cost of limited opportunities in the IPL and other white-ball formats.

"To be successful in Tests, I had to sacrifice something in white-ball cricket, and I was happy to do that. I did lose out on contracts because I was tagged as a Test player.

"When you represent your country and miss out on other opportunities, you need to be prepared for that," he said.

Despite the trade-offs, the 37-year-old stressed that he has no regrets.

"If I had had the opportunity to play all three formats or be a regular in the IPL, I would certainly have taken it. But I had to choose and for me, it was Test cricket. I am glad I chose it, and I am very content with what has happened in my career," Pujara concluded.