Manchester Originals cruise past Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

Manchester Originals’ Heinrich Klaasen (left) and Rachin Ravindra shake hands after securing victory over Northern Superchargers in The Hundred at Leeds on August 26, 2025. — X/@Kiwiscricketfan

LEEDS: The Manchester Originals defeated the Northern Superchargers by seven wickets in The Hundred match here at Leeds on Tuesday, thanks to James Anderson’s brilliant bowling and a match-winning half-century from Jos Buttler.

After winning the toss, Manchester Originals captain Phil Salt elected to bowl first, a decision that paid off.

The Northern Superchargers struggled to build a big total, finishing at 139/8 in their 100 balls. Samit Patel was the standout batter, scoring 42 off 19 balls with three sixes and four fours.

David Miller contributed 30 off 22 balls, while captain Harry Brook and opener Zak Crawley added 20 and 17 runs, respectively. The rest of the batting lineup failed to make a significant impact.

For Manchester, Tom Aspinwall starred with the ball, taking 3/17 runs in 20 balls. James Anderson also picked up 2/ 30 in 20 balls. Josh Tongue took 2/26 runs, while Scott Currie claimed one.

Chasing a modest target of 140, the Originals made light work of the total, reaching it in 84 balls with four wickets down.

Early wickets fell, Jos Buttler anchored the innings with a scintillating 70 off 37 balls, including five sixes and seven fours, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 47 off 23 balls, striking two sixes and five fours, providing crucial support in the middle order.

Phil Salt (nine), Ben McKinney (six) and Heinrich Klaasen (two) also contributed as the team comfortably sealed the victory.

For the Superchargers, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy and Tom Lawes each took one wicket, but it was not enough to prevent the loss.