Auguste stars as St. Lucia Kings stun Iftikhar Ahmed’s Guyana Warriors in CPL

St. Lucia Kings’ Akim Auguste (right) plays a shot during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Gros Islet on August 27, 2025. — X/@wiplayers

GROS ISLET: The St. Lucia Kings cruised to a four-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match at Gros Islet, thanks to a brilliant half-century by Ackeem Auguste.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ captain Imran Tahir won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision that proved to be incorrect.

The Warriors managed to score 202/6 in the allotted 20 overs, but they could not defend the total.

For the Warriors, Romario Shepherd was the standout batter, playing a blazing innings of 73 runs off 34 balls, including seven sixes and five fours.

Iftikhar Ahmed also contributed, scoring 33 runs off 27 balls with three sixes and a four before getting out.

Opener Ben McDermott scored 30 runs off 18 balls, hitting two sixes and three fours. Shai Hope managed 23 and Devine Pretorius scored 18 runs.

For the Kings, Keon Gaston took 2/57 in four overs. David Wiese and Khary Pierre took one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 203, the Kings found it easy, reaching the total with six wickets down in just 18.1 overs.

Ackeem Auguste was the star batter, playing a crucial role in the victory. He scored 73 runs off 35 balls with four sixes and six fours, earning the Player of the Match award.

Opener Tim Seifert scored 37 runs off 24 balls, including one six and four fours. Tim David made 25 runs off 15 balls, hitting one six and two fours.

Aaron Jones scored 16, Johnson Charles 13 and captain David Wiese contributed 10 runs toward the win.

For the Warriors, Jediah Blades and Gudakesh Motie took two wickets each, but it made no difference. Devine Pretorius and Imran Tahir took one wicket each, which also proved futile.