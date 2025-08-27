Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce announce engagement

Photo of Pop superstar Taylor Swift (right) and her fiance Travis Kelce standing in a garden of flowers on August 26, 2025. — Instagram/taylorswift

Pop superstar Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced her engagement to National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce.

The couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post.

Swift and Kelce, who started dating in 2023 following the singer's performance at Arrowhead Stadium, announced in a post on Instagram that they are getting married.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with photos capturing Kelce proposing to Swift.

Photos showed the couple in a garden of flowers, with Swift's song ‘So High School’ played in the background of the post.

Swift’s post went viral like wildfire on social media. The post was liked by 1.8 million accounts on Instagram in less than 20 minutes. The NFL also offered congratulations to the couple.

“Congratulations to Travis and Taylor,” the NFL wrote.

Travis’s team Kansas City Chiefs, also congratulated the couple in a social media post.

“Today is a fairytale,” Chiefs wrote.

“Congrats to Travis and Taylor—we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family!”

During a podcast, Kelce explained that he was disappointed not to have a chance to meet Swift at the show when she came to perform at Arrowhead Stadium.

In September 2023, Taylor Swift came to cheer Chiefs games. The NFL star joined Swift on her record-breaking Eras Tour, which generated over $2 billion in revenue.

Swift has 14 Grammys in her trophy cabinet, making history with four Album of the Year awards as well. She has also revealed her upcoming album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ on ‘New Heights,’ which Travis Kelce hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The singer has often written songs about relationship troubles.