Azam Khan breaks silence on fitness concerns

Azam Khan of Pakistan during the second Men's Vitality IT20 Series match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston on May 25, 2024 in Birmingham, England. - AFP

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has spoken candidly about his ongoing fitness regime and training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

In an interview with a sports platform, the 27-year-old highlighted the challenges he has faced in balancing cricket with personal fitness.

“Right now, I am in Lahore and trying to work on my fitness and game at the NCA,” Azam said.

“My weight loss won’t happen in a couple of weeks or days—it needs time. For the past four or five years, I have been playing a lot of cricket, so I didn’t have the chance to properly focus on my fitness,” he added.

Azam, son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, has often been under scrutiny for his fitness standards.

He admitted that his eating habits in the past contributed to his struggles but stressed that he no longer considers them an excuse.

“I had some bad eating habits, but that’s not an excuse anymore,” he noted.

The right-hander, who last represented Pakistan during the 2024 T20 World Cup, reiterated his ambition to don the national colors again.

He emphasised the importance of hard work and consistency in sustaining an international career.

“The plan is to play at the highest level, and for that, you have to train to be the best. Many players have played internationally but then disappeared. If I want to sustain myself, I need to work twice as hard as I am now,” he said.

Azam has played 14 T20Is for Pakistan but has yet to replicate his strong domestic form at the international stage. He has scored just 88 runs in 13 innings at an average of 8.80, with a highest score of 30.

His last appearance came against the USA during the T20 World Cup in Dallas in June 2024.