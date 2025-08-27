Imam, Wharton shine as Yorkshire beat Kent to reach One-Day Cup semifinal

Imam-Ul-Haq of Yorkshire hits out as wicketkeeper Lewis McManus of Northamptonshire looks on during the Men's Metro Bank One Day Cup match between Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Yorkshire at The County Ground on August 08, 2025 in Northampton, England. - AFP

CANTERBURY: Yorkshire booked their place in the semifinal of the ongoing One-Day Cup with a commanding 76-run victory over Kent at the St Lawrence Ground, thanks to stellar batting displays from Imam-ul-Haq and James Wharton.

Batting first, Yorkshire posted 301-9 in their allotted 50 overs. Openers Adam Lyth and Imam gave the side a solid start, putting together a 50-run partnership.

Lyth was the first to depart after scoring 28 off 47 balls, leaving Yorkshire at 71-1 in the 16th over.

Pakistan opener Imam once again delivered with the bat, continuing his fine run of form in the tournament. He crafted a fluent 70 off 73 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries, before falling to Kent’s attack.

The innings was anchored by James Wharton, who produced a match-defining century.

His 118 off 106 balls, including 13 fours, provided the backbone of Yorkshire’s total before he was dismissed by Fred Klaassen. Finlay Bean chipped in with a quick 39 off 37, while the rest of the middle order failed to make significant contributions.

In reply, Kent faltered under scoreboard pressure and were bowled out for 225 in 44.2 overs.

Jaydn Denly (79) and Ekansh Singh (71) offered resistance with notable knocks, while skipper Harry Finch added 32 off 33 balls. However, their efforts were not enough to mount a serious chase as Yorkshire’s bowlers kept a firm grip on proceedings.

Yorkshire finished the group stage with seven wins and just one defeat from eight matches, amassing 28 points with a net run rate of 1.907.

Individually, Imam-ul-Haq has been a standout performer in the tournament.

The left-hander is currently the second-highest run scorer, with 583 runs in seven innings at an average of 97.16 and a strike rate of 95.73, including three centuries and three fifties.

Worcestershire and Yorkshire have directly qualified for the home semifinals after topping Groups A and B, respectively. Their opponents will be decided through the quarterfinals.

Group A’s second-placed Hampshire will face Group B’s third-placed Middlesex in Radlett, while Group A’s third-placed Gloucestershire will take on Group B’s second-placed Somerset at Taunton. Both quarterfinals are scheduled for August 28.