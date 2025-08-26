Northern Superchargers crush Manchester Originals to reach Women’s Hundred Eliminator

Northern Superchargers' Annabel Sutherland (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their The Hundred Women's Competition match against Manchester Originals at Headingley in Leeds on August 26, 2025. — ECB

LEEDS: Annabel Sutherland backed her economical bowling figures of 3/15 with an unbeaten 30-run knock and propelled Northern Superchargers to a thumping eight-wicket victory over Manchester Originals in the 30th match of The Hundred Women’s Competition here at Headingley on Tuesday.

The eight-wicket victory with 35 balls to spare lifted the Superchargers to the second position in the standings, meaning they booked their place in the Eliminator, alongside London Spirit, who benefitted from the Originals’ thrashing.

The Superchargers and Spirit will lock horns in the high-stakes clash on Saturday in a bid to face Souther Brave, who won all seven of their league-stage matches, in the final, scheduled to be played on Sunday.

Superchargers’ captain Hollie Armitage’s decision to bowl first proved beneficial as they booked the Originals for a modest total of 94 in 95 deliveries.

Middle-order batter Alice Monaghan remained the top-scorer for the Originals with a 17-ball 26, laced with two fours and as many sixes.

Besides her, skipper Beth Mooney (20) and Deandra Dottin (11) were the other Originals batters to amass double figures.

Sutherland was the standout bowler for the Superchargers, picking up three wickets for just 15 runs in her quota of 20 deliveries.

She was supported by Nicola Carey, who bagged two wickets by conceding just 13 runs, while Linsey Smith, Kate Cross and Grace Ballinger chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 95-run target, the Superchargers comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 35 balls to spare.

Opening batter Alice Davidson-Richards and Sutherland were the joint top-scorers for the Superchargers in the run chase, making 30 each.

Davidson-Richards took 18 balls and hit six boundaries, while Sutherland remained unbeaten and was also involved in a match-winning 54-run partnership with Phoebe Litchfield, who contributed with 26 not out from 20 balls.

For her all-round exploits, Annabel Sutherland was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Lauren Filer and Sophie Ecclestone could pick up a wicket apiece for the Originals.