Wasim Akram rues Babar Azam’s absence from Asia Cup 2025

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram expressed his disappointment over star batter Babar Azam’s absence from the national team’s squad for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.

Babar, who is second on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in T20Is, has been out of favour in the shortest format since the three-match away series against South Africa in December last year.

He ultimately failed to make it to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Asia Cup as the former champions shift their focus to grooming youngsters ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

His snub from the continental tournament drew severe backlash from fans and has been the point of debate among cricket pundits since the announcement of the Pakistan squad.

Legendary pacer Akram rued Babar’s absence in the Pakistan squad for the continental tournament but termed it an opportunity for the selected emerging players to showcase their potential.

“Personally, I wanted to see Babar Azam in the team, but since he’s not been selected, it’s up to those in the squad to step up,” Akram told a sports news website.

The former pacer further termed the Asia Cup as an exciting spectacle for cricket fans before expressing his hope for the resumption of Test matches between Pakistan and India, stating it would be a historic event.

“This Asia Cup will be a feast for fans worldwide. It’s my wish that India and Pakistan also resume playing a Test series. It’s been too long, and it would be a historic spectacle for fans on both sides,” Akram stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan squad is currently participating in the training camp in Dubai for the tri-nation T20I series against Afghanistan and hosts UAE, which will precede the Asia Cup 2025.

The series will get underway on August 29 and will conclude on September 7, just a day before the commencement of the eight-team continental event.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.