Former cricketer defends Bumrah amid criticism on workload management

India's Jasprit Bumrah (left) appeals for the wicket of England's Zak Crawley during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: Former India cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu came out in ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s defence, who has been under criticism over his workload management.

Bumrah featured in only three Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Tests due to workload management.

He played the series opener at Headingley, sat out of the second Test at Edgbaston, and returned for the third and fourth matches at The Lord's and Old Trafford, respectively.

Despite India being in a position to potentially draw the series 2-2 with a win at The Oval, the team chose not to deviate from the original plan.

His absence from the high-stakes fifth clash drew severe criticism as the series was at stake, with legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar warning him that ‘nobody is indispensable’.

Meanwhile, Sandhu, in his article for an Indian newspaper, shut down the criticism of Bumrah for selecting matches to manage his workload by mentioning batters who took breaks in the past despite not being injured.

"In these seven years, how many batsmen have gone without injury breaks? How many have opted out of a series quietly? Nobody really questions them,” Sandhu wrote.

“But when it comes to a fast bowler, everyone seems ready to pounce. The truth is — fast bowling is brutal."

Sandhu further emphasised that Bumrah’s bowling action, which comprises a short run-up, makes the right-arm pacer more vulnerable to injuries.

He backed his statement by highlighting that legendary bowlers, including Wasim Akram and Kapil Dev, had smooth biomechanics unlike Bumrah, but they were still hindered by injuries.

"Someone like Bumrah generates pace, not from a long run-up, but from sheer strength. And when you rely on strength, your muscles are bound to suffer wear and tear,” Sandhu continued.

“Compare Bumrah to legends like Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram, Richard Hadlee, or Malcolm Marshall. They all had smoother biomechanics and long careers, but even they weren’t spared from injuries."



It is pertinent to mention that Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his T20I return in the upcoming ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 since India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, as the selectors kept him away from the shortest format in light of his workload management.