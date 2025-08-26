Wasim Akram names ‘favourites’ for Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2025 clash

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) bowls a delivery with India's Virat Kohli at the non-striker end during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Legendary pacer Wasim Akram on Tuesday, termed India as the ‘favourites’ to win the highly anticipated ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Despite a severe wave of uncertainty due to the recent cross-border tensions between the two countries, Asian giants Pakistan and India are set to collide in the group stage of the eight-team tournament in Dubai on September 14.

With the blockbuster clash fast approaching, the former cricketers have started to predict its outcome.

Among them was former Pakistan captain Akram, who anticipated the fixture to be ‘entertaining’ but urged both the fans and the players to stay disciplined.

The former pacer then went on to dub India as the favourites, considering their recent form in the shortest format, but urged that the team which handles the pressure adequately would emerge victorious.

“I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other India-Pakistan matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and do not cross the line,” Wasim Akram said in an interview.

“If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans. India has been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win,” he added.

For the unversed, fierce rivals Pakistan and India, drawn in Group A, may also come face-to-face two more times in the Asia Cup 2025 if both teams qualify for the final.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9 in Abu Dhabi, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the curtain raiser.

Former champions India will start their campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) the following day, while Pakistan will take on Oman in their first match on September 12.