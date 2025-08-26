UFC legend reveals 'bigger' fight than Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev

This collage of photos shows Spanish Mixed Martial Artist Ilia Topuria (left) and Islam Makhachev. — Instagram/UFC

UFC legend Chael Sonnen revealed the fight which would be bigger than Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev, international media reported on Tuesday.

Topuria has become one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts today following his knockout victory against Charles Oliveira in June to capture the lightweight belt.

Topuria, who is undefeated and has a professional record of 17-0, moved up from featherweight after a dominant run that included wins over top contenders like Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell.

With the win over Oliveira, Topuria has also joined the elite group of fighters who have won UFC titles in two different divisions.

Ilia Topuria faced off with Paddy Pimblett in the cage after the fight, but the fans and ‘El Matador’ both want a fight against Islam Makhachev, which is considered to be the biggest in the MMA world.

However, Sonnen believes the Topuria and Pimblett fight would be bigger than Islam vs Ilia.

“Islam vs Ilia is not this massive fight that people are trying to make believe it is, it could with a little bit of time, I’m just sharing for you, those guys are a little bit too close to the trees to see the forest,” Sonnen said.

“Ilia Topuria vs Paddy ‘The Baddy’ does a bigger gate than Ilia Topuria vs Islam, right now. You put a belt around Islam and maybe we’re having a different conversation.”

Furthermore, Arman Tsarukyan is also the top-ranked contender for a title shot against ‘El Matador’ and is on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC.