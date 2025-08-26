Carney Chukwuemeka joins Borussia Dortmund from Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is holding a team shirt after signing a permanent deal. — BVB

Carney Chukwuemeka has joined Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal from Chelsea until June 2030, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Former England U19 player was on loan with the German club last season.

The 21-year-old had made 17 appearances for Dortmund last season, scoring only one goal.

Chukwuemeka said he is happy to be part of BVB and will give his 100% to achieve the goals together with the team.

"It feels really good to now be an integral part of BVB," Chukwuemeka said.

"I've gotten to know this club, the coach, my teammates, and the fans over the past few months, and I'm just happy that Borussia Dortmund is now my new footballing home.

"I will give everything I can to ensure that we achieve our goals as a team."

Meanwhile, Dortmund’s manager Niko Kovac has also signed a contract extension until June 2027.

Kovic reflected on the recent progress, saying we have made a lot of efforts to bring Borussia Dortmund back on track.

He added that we can achieve something special together and deliver long-term success at the club.

"We have made a lot of progress together in the last six months to get Borussia Dortmund back on track on the pitch," Kovac said.

"We sense that there's a high level of trust in us as coaches, and we feel that we can achieve something special here together with the club and the fans.

"The conversations we have had over the last few weeks have reinforced my conviction that, building on our achievements so far, we can deliver long-term success at this club."

Kovac has had an impressive run at the Bundesliga side since January. BVB made it to the Champions League quarterfinals and progressed from 11th to fourth place in the German top League in his reign.