Amorim says Manchester United not ready to play in Champions League

Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli (left) and Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (centre) at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 9, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim on Tuesday said that the club is not yet ready to play in Europe and needs some time to build the base.

United, who had a dismal last season, in which they finished 15th in the Premier League, were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in May, which was their last chance to qualify for Europe's top competition.

Ahead of the League Cup second-round tie at fourth-tier Grimsby Town, Amorim admitted that United are not prepared to participate in the Champions League.

"I think we were not prepared to play in Europe, that is my feeling. To have strong games in the Champions League and then play Premier League, we need time to develop as a team," Amorim said.

"So (the players) need to fight for their places, and then everything can change."

United kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal last week and then were held by Fulham to a 1-1 draw. They have just one point from two matches.

Amorim further stated that the games are very competitive in Europe, and the club needs some time to build the base.

"The games are really, really competitive. We need time to build the base and then, in the future, to move forward. We will reach a moment where we need to have Europe for everybody to play games," Amorim said.

The Portuguese coach also provided an update on defender Noussair Mazraoui, who picked up an injury in pre-season.

"Maybe he is going to return next week, we will see. But he's near, we are just finishing some drills with him, to (be) assured that he's not going to have another problem," he said.