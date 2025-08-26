American Frances Tiafoe advances to second round of US Open

Frances Tiafoe (USA) after beating Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)(not pictured) on day two of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on August 25, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: American Frances Tiafoe advanced into the second round of the US Open, defeating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

Tiafoe provided the home crowd joy winning the first set with ease, faced some difficulties in the second but recovered to clinch the match.

Tiafoe, the two-time semi-finalist, has joined the fourth seed Taylor Fritz and sixth seed Ben Shelton to make it to the second round, as the trio bid to become the first American to lift the US Open trophy in 22 years.

Tiafoe will face US qualifier Martin Damm next.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Renata Zarazua pulled off a stunning upset by knocking out sixth seed Madison Keys.

Keys, the winner of this year’s Australian Open, which was also her maiden major title, produced 89 unforced errors in a 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 7-5 defeat, becoming the highest seed in the event to fall.

Zarazua the only Mexican player in the tournament, said that she was so nervous before the match that she was almost crying, but the crowd welcomed her with warm hearts and made it easy for her.

"Coming into the match I was like almost crying because I was really nervous but I think the crowd made it so chill for me," she said.

"I could hear some Mexican (fans) cheering so that was very nice."

Zarazua will play Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the next round, who eliminated the twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-1, 6-0 in her final professional match.