Hasan Nawaz says players in 'good form' ahead of tri-series, Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz plays a shot during their second T20I against West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida on August 2, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s emerging batter Hasan Nawaz on Monday, claimed that his teammates are in good form and will try to continue it heading into the T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the subsequent ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

The right-handed batter, who has represented Pakistan in 13 T20Is, played a pivotal role in leading Agha XI to victory over Saim XI in the Green Shirts’ intrasquad practice match, held here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Later, he, alongside mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, shared insights on the practice match in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

During the candid discussion, Abrar praised Nawaz and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris for their blistering knocks, which sank Saim XI.

In response, Nawaz particularly praised Abrar’s fielding and bowling performances, experienced top-order batter Fakhar Zaman for his brilliant knock, before going on to assert that all members of the squad are in good form.

He then expressed hope that all the players, including him, will continue the form heading into the upcoming assignments.

“In the match, the catch you took and the way you bowled were outstanding, and we restricted them to a low total,” Nawaz told Abrar.

“The players are in [good] form, Fakhar played very well. So, by the will of Almighty Allah, everyone’s and my strive is to continue this form for the tri-series and Asia Cup,” he added.

For the unversed, the Pakistan squad for the upcoming tri-series and the continental tournament is currently participating in the training camp here.

The tri-nation series will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan and hosts UAE.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Afghanistan on August 29 at 7:00 PM local time.

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup 2025 will get underway on August 9 with the match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong and will conclude on September 28.

The Green Shirts will start their campaign on September 12 against Oman, while their blockbuster fixture against arch-rivals India is scheduled on September 14.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.