Crystal Palace eye move for Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji

An undated picture of Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji. — Reuters

Crystal Palace have joined Turkish giants Galatasaray in the race to sign Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji, international media reported on Monday.

Although no official proposal has been made as of yet, media reports state that the Premier League team has gotten in touch with City to inquire about the 30-year-old centre-back's availability.

City values Akanji at about £15 million ($20.2 million), and Palace is reportedly evaluating the financial terms of a possible deal.

The Swiss international's contract at the Etihad Stadium is still in effect for another two years.

It is pertinent to mention that Akanji has not played for City this season; rumours concerning his future have grown. Along with Ilkay Gundogan, who is also rumoured to be moving, he was not included in the squad for Saturday's 2-0 loss to Tottenham and was also not used as a substitute in the team's 4-0 victory against Wolves on the first weekend.

Marc Guehi's long-rumoured move to Liverpool may be made possible by Palace's pursuit of Akanji. With only a year remaining on his Selhurst Park deal, the England defender is reportedly eager to move to Anfield.

However, Palace remain cautious about losing another key player following Eberechi Eze’s summer departure to Arsenal.

In addition to Palace and Galatasaray, Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with Akanji as the transfer deadline approaches.

With multiple clubs circling, City face a decision on whether to cash in on the experienced defender or retain him as part of Pep Guardiola’s squad depth for the season.