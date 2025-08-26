Former Barcelona star warns Lamine Yamal

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates with the trophy after winning the Copa del Rey at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Former Barcelona star Emmanuel Petit has warned Lamine Yamal to be careful with communication and social media management, international media reported on Tuesday.

Yamal who is considered as the future of Barcelona and Spain national team has emerged as one of the biggest stars of current generation following a stellar 2024/25 campaign in which he racked up an astonishing 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances, playing a pivotal role in Barcelona’s triumphs in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

In a recent interview, Petit was asked about Yamal, to which he said that the winger reminds him of the legend Lionel Messi, and with him in the side, Barca becomes a dangerous team.

"He reminds me of Messi on the right wing. Every time he touches the ball, you can see he's creating danger. He usually draws two or even three opponents into his area, which opens up space for his teammates,” Petit said.

“That's why Barça is so dangerous. With Raphinha and a great midfield, the threat can come from anywhere. I've seen many teams try to defend by putting two or three players against Yamal, and it doesn't work."

Emmanuel further added that right now, everything is going well for Lamine Yamal, but he needs to be careful with his communication and social media management because if something negative happens, there will be a lot of people waiting to bring him down.

"Right now, everything is going well for him. But if something negative happens, there will be plenty waiting to bring him down,” Petit added.

“We'll see how he reacts. It's similar to Mbappé: for years everything was green, then suddenly everything collapsed and he wasn't the same on the pitch. Yamal needs to be careful with his communication and social media management. Sometimes a touch of arrogance comes across."