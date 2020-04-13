No Pakistani among Michael Holding top-four fast bowlers of all-time

Photo: File

Legendary West Indies pacer Michael Holding has named his top-four greatest fast bowlers of all time, and surprisingly it does not feature even one name from Pakistan - widely regarded as one of the top producers of pace merchants.

According to a Sky Sports Cricket podcast, Holding named his compatriots Malcolm Marshall and Andy Roberts in his group of four.

Truth be told no one can argue over the duo and neither on Australia’s Dennis Lillee, who is the third fast bowler picked by Holdng.

The fourth and final pick, however, was Dale Steyn. As great as the South African is, one could not help but wonder if a bigger name could have been picked instead.

Holding explained that he used a variety of factors to pick the quartet, ranging from skills, wit and adaptability.

"Lillee had everything – pace, control aggression. He was extremely quick when he started but had to totally remodel his action after a back injury. When you see someone can adjust like that you have to rate them highly as a lot of bowlers are nowhere near as effective when they lose pace," he said.

"Malcolm could assess opposition batsmen so quickly, so easily. He understood how to deal with batsmen.

"Andy was someone I learnt so much from. You would never believe how much this guy knows. I have experience of those three guys but from only watching, you can’t leave Dale Steyn out of the picture. You’d pay to watch him."

