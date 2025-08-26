Liverpool boss Arne Slot praises his players ‘mentality’

Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates their third goal scored by Federico Chiesa against AFC Bournemouth in Premier League on August 15, 2025. — Reuters

NEWCASTLE: Liverpool manager Arne Slot appreciated his players as they showed great mentality in a difficult situation in their 3-2 victory against Newcastle United here at St. James’ Park on Monday.

The Premier League champions enjoyed a wild night at a sweltering St. James' Park as the game took place in the midst of Newcastle's battle with striker Alexander Isak, who was allegedly the target of a 110 million pound ($148.60 million) offer from Liverpool this month.

Rio Ngumoha, 16, scored the game-winning goal in the 100th minute to save Liverpool from wasting a two-goal lead against a Newcastle team reduced to 10 men after Anthony Gordon was sent off in the first half.

Slot mentioned that winning a match away from home is a bit of a difficult task and requires quality.

"Winning away at Newcastle then you definitely need to have quality, especially in an atmosphere like this," the Dutchman told reporters.

"Not football quality because that's not what we showed today — apart from the last goal we scored.”

He added that the mentality to fight till the end is always needed, and that is what they showed today.

"That looked a little bit like what I see on a daily basis on the training ground. But to have the mentality to fight here in such a hostile stadium, that is definitely something you also need if you want to compete in the end.

"Winning is something else but at least competing you definitely need to have this mentality — and that's what we showed."