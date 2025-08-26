Carlos Alcaraz opens up about new look at US Open

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his first round match against Reilly Opelka of the US at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 26, 2025. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz revealed the real story behind his new look at US Open, saying it was his brother’s mistake, international media reported on Tuesday.

The Spanish sensation advanced to the second round of the US Open after dispatching American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

There were mixed reactions from fans to Alcaraz’s fresh buzz cut. He asked the crowd about his new look during the on-court interview, prompting loud cheers from them.

"I've got to ask to the people if they like the new haircut or not," Alcaraz said

"Do you like it, guys? I think they like it," he asked.

However, Alcaraz's friend and rival, Frances Tiafoe, does not like his look, calling it terrible.

"It's definitely terrible," Tiafoe commented.

"He's my guy, though. It's funny, I looked at him and I was like, 'I guess you're aerodynamic'. I don't know who told him that it's good. I don't know who told him to do that, but it's terrible."

In response, Alcaraz said Frances is lying; he earlier told me that he likes it.

"Frances is lying. Frances is lying. No, come on. Yeah, I saw the video. He showed up here saying that it is terrible. I know he's lying. I know he likes the haircut.

“He like it. He told me. So no, not hear anything about coming from his mouth."

After the Opelka victory, Alcaraz also revealed the real story behind the new haircut, saying it was a routine cut gone wrong.

"It was just I felt like my hair was really long already, and before the tournament I just really wanted to get a haircut," he revealed.

"Suddenly, my brother just... he misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it. Then, you know, the only way to fix it is just shave it off. It's just what he came, this haircut.”