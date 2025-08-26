Former England pacer Ken Shuttleworth passes away at 80

An undated picture of former England pacer Ken Shuttleworth. - X

Former Lancashire and England fast bowler Ken Shuttleworth has died at the age of 80.

Shuttleworth, who featured in five Test matches between 1970 and 1971, made his debut during the opening Test of the Ashes-winning tour of Australia in Brisbane, where he claimed five second-innings wickets.

A tall, strongly built right-arm quick, Shuttleworth was known for his long run-up, side-on action, and genuine pace.

Born in St Helens, he joined Lancashire in 1964 and added an aggressive edge to the county’s bowling attack, complementing the accuracy of veteran Brian Statham.

Reflecting on his playing days in a 2021 interview with The St Helens Star, Shuttleworth recalled the pace and competition within the Lancashire bowling attack.

"I was bowling as quick as what you see the fast bowlers bowl now," Shuttleworth had said.

"Brian and Ken Higgs were still the two main bowlers with Peter Lever and myself taking turns as the third seamer," he added.

Shuttleworth dismissed Geoff Boycott for his maiden first-class wicket at Old Trafford and went on to take 484 wickets for Lancashire at an average of 22.92.

He later added 99 more wickets for Leicestershire before finishing his professional career. His best figures came in 1968, when he took 7 for 41 against Essex at Leyton, finishing that season with 73 wickets.

Two years later, he bettered the tally with 74 wickets at just over 21 apiece.

Plagued by injuries, Shuttleworth’s international career was cut short, though he was widely regarded as capable of achieving more.

He toured Pakistan with the Commonwealth XI in 1967–68 under Richie Benaud’s captaincy and represented England against the Rest of the World at Lord’s in 1970.

During the 1970-71 Ashes series under Ray Illingworth, he played in the first two drawn Tests and made history in January 1971 by claiming England’s first-ever wicket in one-day internationals during the inaugural ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Recalling his Test debut during the 1970–71 Ashes tour in Australia, Shuttleworth reflected on the pressures of the occasion and the historic nature of England’s triumph.

"I just took it as another game," Shuttleworth said of his Test debut. "We got stick, which you expect when you're out there, but we were the first team since Douglas Jardine's in 1932 to win the Ashes in Australia."

In the domestic one-day game, Shuttleworth became a key figure in Lancashire’s dominance, contributing to three successive Gillette Cup triumphs from 1970 to 1972 and two Sunday League titles in 1969 and 1970.

His standout performance came in 1972 at Trent Bridge, where he took 5 for 13, including the prized wicket of Sir Garry Sobers.

After joining Leicestershire in 1975, Shuttleworth eventually moved into league cricket in Staffordshire before transitioning into business.

He later returned to the game as a first-class umpire. In 2021, he was inducted into Lancashire’s Hall of Fame in recognition of his contributions to the county.

Shuttleworth is survived by his wife Barbara and daughters Sara and Hannah.