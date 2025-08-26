Kevin Pietersen suggests radical scoring change in cricket

Kevin Pietersen attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has once again reignited debate around cricket’s scoring system, proposing that massive sixes should be worth more than the traditional maximum.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Pietersen reiterated his long-standing idea, suggesting that massive sixes should carry extra reward.

"I've said it before and I will say it again, if a batter hits a six that is over 100m, 12 runs should be added to the score! More batters will try and with more batters trying, more entertainment," he wrote.

His suggestion sparked mixed reactions from fans. While some dismissed it as unrealistic, others backed the idea, agreeing it could inject more thrill into the game.

One user humorously countered that bowlers too deserved special rewards.

"If a bowler hits the middle stump, the next batter in line should also lose his wicket. This will encourage more bowlers to try and bowl yorkers," he stated.

The 45-year-old, who was part of Delhi Capitals’ mentoring setup in the 2025 season, has been a regular voice on cricket debates, often engaging actively with fans online.

Recently, he also grabbed attention when a 2014 clip resurfaced showing him playfully mocking pop star Taylor Swift after she confused cricket with rugby.

While his 12-run six proposal is unlikely to be adopted by cricket’s lawmakers, it has added a fresh layer of discussion to the sport’s evolving dynamics.

Meanwhile, the ICC has already confirmed a rule change that will come into effect from October 2026. Under the new “one-touch” regulation for airborne boundary catches, a fielder will be allowed only a single contact with the ball while outside the boundary.

The player must then land inside the field of play; any additional airborne touches beyond the first will result in a boundary being awarded. This aims to prevent “bunny hop” catches where fielders repeatedly juggle the ball while airborne outside the ropes.