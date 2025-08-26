Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk lauds Rio Ngumoha's ‘dream debut’

This collage of photos shows Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk (left) and Rio Ngumoha’s. — Reuters

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is impressed with Rio Ngumoha’s Premier League ‘dream debut’ as the youngster was instrumental with a late winner against Newcastle United on Monday.

Ngumoha came off the bench and scored a stunner deep into the stoppage time, becoming the fourth-youngest scorer in league history and the youngest ever in Liverpool’s colours as the champions snatched a 3-2 victory against Magpies.

Van Dijk hailed the youngster, saying it was a ‘dream debut’ for him, and he is happy for the prodigy.

"It is a dream debut for him. It was a perfect technique. We stayed calm towards the end as well, tried to find the right solution in order to score a goal, and we did it. I'm very pleased for Rio," Van Dijk said.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot also praised Ngumoha, saying it was a great goal by a 16-year-old.

"It was a great goal for a 16-year-old," Liverpool manager Slot said.

He added that, considering his age, the teenager is an excellent finisher.

"It was a big chance. He can finish really well for his age. How firm his shot was -- you don't see this often.

"He is so confident and for him to score is not completely a coincidence, for his age he is a really good finisher."

The win leaves Liverpool level at the top of the table with Arsenal and Spurs, both on six points from two games. Newcastle, meanwhile, remain winless with just one point and growing injury concerns, compounded by uncertainty around Isak’s future.