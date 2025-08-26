Muchova stuns Venus Williams in thrilling US Open opener

Venus Williams of the United States in action against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the first round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashes Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on Aug 25, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Venus Williams pushed 10th seed Karolina Muchova to a thrilling three-set battle under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium but fell 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in the U.S. Open first round on Monday.

Williams thrilled the crowd with her trademark net play and powerful groundstrokes during her 25th main-draw appearance at the tournament a record.

The two-time US Open champion (2000, 2001) received a wildcard entry and entered the competition ranked number 582 in the world.

Reflecting on her performance, Williams said she was proud despite the loss and grateful for the crowd’s unwavering support.

“I didn’t win today, but I’m very proud of how I played,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a crowd that much on my side, every point. It didn’t matter if I was losing, they were just right there with me.”

Muchova, a semifinalist in New York the past two years, took the first set with two crucial breaks. Williams stormed back in the second, sealing it on her third set point with aggressive play and double breaks.

However, her energy waned in the decider as Muchova regained control, sweeping through the final set in just over two hours.

Even in defeat, Williams once again displayed the fighting spirit that has made her one of tennis’ most enduring stars.

The Czech praised both the atmosphere and her legendary opponent.

“I was stressed. It was an unbelievable atmosphere. She’s such a legend, so it’s nice to share the court with her. I think she played really incredible. She still loves the sport and enjoys playing. It’s just nice to see,” Muchova said.