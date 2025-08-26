Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign critics over India’s Asia Cup squad selection

Former Indian cpatain Sunil Gavaskar speaks during day four of the Fifth Test Match between England and India at The Kia Oval on August 03, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has hit out at ex-overseas players for criticising Team India’s selection for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin in the UAE next month.

Reacting to the debate surrounding Shreyas Iyer’s omission from the T20I squad, Gavaskar stressed that while discussions within India are natural and expected, foreign players have “zero stake in Indian cricket” and should refrain from commenting on matters that do not concern them.

“In a country as big as India, with its different languages, cultures and, more importantly, the vast talent pool available, such debates, discussions and variety of opinions are perfectly in sync with what life is like in India—where there’s a debate and argument about just about everything. All this is, as they say in golfing parlance, par for the course,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

He also expressed frustration over foreign cricketers commenting on India’s selection matters.

“What is baffling, though, is foreigners who have zero stake in Indian cricket, and much less knowledge about it, wading into the debate and adding fuel to the fire,” he stated.

“However great they may be as players and however many times they may have been to India, the selection of the Indian team is strictly none of their business. They should focus on their country’s cricket and let us Indians worry about our cricket,” he added.

The 76-year-old further pointed out what he sees as double standards from foreign commentators, stressing that they rarely criticise their own teams but are quick to comment on India’s selections.

“Amazingly, when their country’s teams are selected, there’s hardly anything, if ever, heard from them about the selection. It’s almost as if the selection is perfect and they have no comments to make. So, why butt your nose into the selection of the Indian team?” he questioned.

“Have you ever heard Indian ex-cricketers talk about the selection of other countries’ teams? No, we mind our own business, and seriously couldn’t be bothered by who they choose or who they don’t select,” he opined.

The former right-handed batter also blamed sections of the Indian media for frequently inviting overseas cricketers to comment on Indian cricket.

He suggested that some foreign players make provocative remarks simply to boost engagement on their social media platforms.

“Today, in the days of public media, where getting views and followers is the theme, one of the fastest ways to increase the numbers is by commenting on matters Indian."

"And mostly, they do it negatively, so there is a huge reaction from Indian keyboard users, which in turn boosts their follower count. If you have thick skin, then all the better. That’s why so many overseas cricketers have made a living by needling the Indian cricket lovers with their mostly negative comments about Indian cricket and cricketers,” he said.

He also pointed out the role of the Indian media in amplifying such outside opinions.

“To an extent, the Indian media is also responsible, as they go to overseas cricketers and ask them about Indian cricket," he said.

"How often, on overseas tours, do we see members of the Indian media chasing former players from the host country — players whom even their own nation has almost forgotten — for an interview? It’s almost as if validation about Indian cricket and its cricketers has to be obtained from overseas players,” he added.

The upcoming Asia Cup marks India’s first T20I assignment since their home series against England in January. The eight-team tournament will commence on September 9 with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Group A includes arch-rivals Pakistan and India, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

India will kick off their campaign against UAE in Dubai on September 10, followed by a much-anticipated clash with Pakistan on September 14, before concluding the group stage against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India's squad for the Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal