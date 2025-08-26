Former Australian cricketer questions England’s ‘killer instinct’ ahead of Ashes series

England pacer Josh Tongue celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the fifth Test against India at The Oval on August 1, 2025. – AFP

Former Australia opener and head coach Justin Langer has cast doubt on England’s ability to win the Ashes on Australian soil, questioning whether Ben Stokes’ side possesses the “killer instinct” required to finish off big series.

England, under the leadership of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, are preparing for a crucial Ashes campaign in Australia later this year.

The tourists have not won an Ashes series Down Under since 2010-11 and have failed to win a single Test in their last three visits, with Australia dominating at home.

While Stokes and McCullum have revitalised England’s approach to Test cricket, leading to improved results, Langer believes recent history shows the team struggles to seize decisive moments.

Referring to England’s drawn 2-2 series against both Australia (2019) and India (2024), Langer said England lacked the ruthlessness needed to turn opportunities into series victories.

“I think it is going to be a really close series,” Langer told the For the Love of Cricket podcast.

“My question for England will be: have you got the killer instinct to finish off a series if you get a chance? I’ve seen it with the 2-2 here in the last Ashes series, 2-2 against India. England had their chances to win those series. Have you got the killer instinct to win the Ashes in Australia? That’s going to be the big question,” he added.

The 2023 Ashes series showcased England’s aggressive “Bazball” style, which at times unsettled Australia.

However, Stokes’ side fell 2-0 behind early and were forced to fight back to secure a draw in the final Test at The Oval.

Rain at Old Trafford denied England the chance to push for victory, but Langer pointed to another pivotal moment: Nathan Lyon’s calf injury during the second Test at Lord’s.

Despite Lyon’s absence, England failed to capitalise against Australia’s seam attack, collapsing to a 91-run first-innings deficit. The setback proved costly as Australia claimed a 2-0 lead that England could not overturn.

The upcoming five-match Ashes series 2025-26 begins on November 21 in Perth. Brisbane will host the second Test from December 4, before the teams head to Adelaide for the third match on December 17.

The traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne starts on December 26, while the series finale will take place in Sydney from January 4, 2026.