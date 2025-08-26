Quinton de Kock picks two Pakistan players in his all-time left-handers’ XI

Mohammad Amir (R) reacts after a delivery to South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 23, 2019. - AFP

Former South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has revealed his all-time left-handers’ XI, featuring two Pakistan players and one Indian cricketer in the lineup.

De Kock placed himself at the top of the order alongside former Australian opener Matthew Hayden. At No. 3 and No. 4, he chose Sri Lanka’s iconic duo Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara.

The middle order included former Australian batter Michael Hussey and Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, while Pakistan’s legendary pacer Wasim Akram was slotted in at No. 7.

The bowling attack was a mix of pace and spin. Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath was picked as the lone specialist spinner, supported by three left-arm fast bowlers—Mitchell Johnson (Australia), Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) and Mohammad Amir (Pakistan).

Both Akram and Amir are widely regarded as two of Pakistan’s most dangerous left-arm pacers, known for their ability to generate pace and swing to unsettle batters.

For the unversed, Akram remains the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history with 502 wickets in 356 matches at an economy of 3.89, while also claiming 414 wickets in 104 Tests.

Amir, on the other hand, represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, picking up 119 wickets. In ODIs, he bagged 81 wickets in 61 matches, and in T20Is, he claimed 71 wickets in 62 games.

The 33-year-old made a return to international cricket for the 2024 T20 World Cup after initially retiring in 2020. However, he struggled to find rhythm in the tournament, taking just seven wickets in four matches at an economy of 4.50.

Following the event, Amir announced his retirement once again on December 14, 2024, citing a lack of support and being sidelined by the Pakistan cricket setup.

Quinton de Kock's all time left-handers' XI: Matthew Hayden, Quinton de Kock (WK), Sanath Jayasuriya, Kumar Sangakkara, Mike Hussey, Ravindra Jadeja, Wasim Akram, Rangana Herath, Mohammad Amir, Chaminda Vaas, Mitchell Johnson