Sans IPL, we may have seen last of MS Dhoni in Indian shirt: Gautam Gambhir

India’s cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir believes that the world may have seen the last of legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni in Indian shirt, arguing that in case the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 does not happen, the selectors will not have anything to assess Dhoni's current form with, India Today reported.

"If the IPL does not happen, then MS Dhoni’s chances for a comeback look dim. On what basis can he be selected since he’s not been playing for the last one or one and a half year," Gambhir is quoted as saying.



"Ultimately, you are representing India, so whoever dishes out the best performance and can win the match for India should play for the team."



He named 27-year-old KL Rahul as Dhoni’s logical successor but said that the former's wicketkeeping will need some improvement.

"The apt replacement for Dhoni could be KL Rahul. Ever since he has donned the ’keeper’s gloves in white-ball cricket, I’ve seen his performance, both batting and ’keeping. Obviously his keeping is not as good as Dhoni’s, but if you are looking at T20 cricket, Rahul’s a utility player, can keep and bat at No. 3 or 4," Gambhir said.

