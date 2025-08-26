Duran powers Red Sox past Orioles in series opener

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug 25, 2025. — Reuters

BALTIMORE: Jarren Duran snapped a 17-game home run drought with a three-run blast in the fifth inning, lifting the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB series opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday.

Duran tagged Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano for his 13th homer of the season, completing a four-run frame for Boston. Sugano allowed just six hits over six innings but saw his eight-start unbeaten streak come to an end.

Roman Anthony opened the scoring with a solo shot, his sixth of the year and added another hit to pace the Red Sox, who have now won four of their last five. Connor Wong and Masataka Yoshida chipped in with two hits each.

Boston deployed an opener for only the second time this season, with Brennan Bernardino tossing a clean first inning before Richard Fitts followed with four innings of work, surrendering three runs on two hits and three walks.

Veteran closer Aroldis Chapman shut the door with a perfect ninth to earn his 25th save. Colton Cowser drove in all three Baltimore runs, hitting a solo homer in the second inning and delivering a two-run single in the third. He collected three of the Orioles’ six hits but struck out in a key eighth-inning at-bat with two men aboard.

Baltimore went just one-for-8 with runners in scoring position and has now dropped four of its last five games.

The four-game series continues Tuesday, with Kyle Bradish set to make his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2024. He’ll face Boston right-hander Lucas Giolito.