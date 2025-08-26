Rohit Sharma breaks silence on sudden Test retirement

India's Rohit Sharma looks on during the second day of the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 7, 2024. — Cricket Australia

MUMBAI: Former India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday spoke for the first time since announcing his sudden retirement from Test cricket, admitting that the longest format of the game had become mentally exhausting.

Speaking at a local event in Mumbai, Rohit said the five-day demands of Test cricket had taken a toll on him, hinting that mental fatigue played a role in his decision to step away from the format.

"Test cricket demands longevity. You’ve got to last five days. Mentally, it’s very challenging and draining as well," Rohit said.

The 38-year-old, however, reflected fondly on how the cricketing culture in Mumbai helped him prepare for the pressures of red-ball cricket.

"In Mumbai, even club matches go on for two or three days. We are brought up that way. It trains you from a young age to deal with long-form cricket and to respond to tough situations," he explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit announced his retirement from Tests with immediate effect in May this year.

Sharma made the decision, minutes after the reports of him being sacked from Test captaincy circulated, which had further claimed that the top-order batter was likely to retain his place in the side for their tour of England next month.

Sharma represented India in Tests, accumulating 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 with the help of 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

He also led India to the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but a gruelling defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia last year had put his Test future in doubt as he also struggled with the bat in the five-match series, managing just 31 runs in five innings.