'Can't rely on one bowler, want four-five match winners,' says Ashley Noffke

The collage of photos shows Pakistan’s bowling coach Ashley Noffke (Left) and Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. - PCB/AFP

Pakistan’s bowling coach Ashley Noffke shared insights into the team’s preparations for the upcoming tri-series and the Asia Cup, while also discussing the progress of key pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Speaking during a media talk in Dubai about the team’s training in the hot conditions, Noffke said the bowlers have been working hard to adapt.

“Preparations have been good. We’ve had time to assess the conditions, and it’s incredibly hot here, so the players are adjusting well," he said.

"In terms of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and the rest of the bowling group, they’ve been very honest about the areas they want to improve and about their strengths. We’re trying to strike a balance between those aspects, and the boys have been getting better and better. We’re building nicely,” he added.

When asked whether conditions in the UAE favor spin or pace—given that Pakistan have leaned towards fast bowlers while India opted for spinners in the Champions Trophy 2025—the former Australian cricketer stressed that team selection ultimately depends on the pitches.

“Each pitch is different, and the amount of cricket played on it makes a difference. So, it’s hard to generalise. From a distance, you can see that the head coach and selectors have given a bit more focus to spin at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it will stay that way," he said.

"Conditions and pitches dictate selection. Our aim is to build a squad that allows the head coach, captain, and selectors to pick the best XI for the conditions on the day,” he explained.

Shaheen Afridi recently claimed a five-wicket haul in a practice match, reigniting discussions about his threat to opposition sides. The coach agreed but emphasised the need to develop a complete bowling unit.

“You can assume he’s a threat—he definitely is. His career stats speak for themselves. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t things he needs to improve on to become the superstar he wants to be," he stated.

"Our goal is not to rely on one bowler; we want four or five match-winners. That requires sharing knowledge, helping each other, and constantly developing new skills, especially in T20 cricket,” he added.

On Pakistan’s emerging players such as Salman Mirza and Hassan Nawaz, the 48-year-old expressed optimism about their development and potential impact in the future.

“They’re really exciting prospects, both with bat and ball. Of course, young batters will make mistakes as they learn, but that’s part of their growth. On the bowling side, while some may not be young in age, they are young in terms of exposure to international cricket.

"We’ve seen Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal come in and perform well, and we want more of that. Pakistan has a rich talent pool, and we want to showcase it,” he stated.

He backed the selectors’ choices when asked whether this is Pakistan’s best squad for the Asia Cup.

“I’d have to say yes. The selectors, captain, and coach have all put this group together because we believe it’s the best suited for current conditions,” he remarked.

Discussing Shaheen Afridi’s bowling, Noffke acknowledged that swing largely depends on conditions but praised the left-armer’s improvements.

“Swing depends on the environment. It’s humid here, and with little breeze, the ball is swinging. That doesn’t happen every game, but we want Shaheen to keep working on it—whether it’s bringing the ball in or taking it away. When he attacks the stumps, especially swinging it into right-handers, he’s very dangerous. He’s been focusing heavily on that.”

He also addressed concerns about Shaheen’s pace after his injury comeback.

“He’s aware of it and knows it dropped after his major injury. These things take time. Over the West Indies series, we started seeing more deliveries consistently in the 140s, which is a very good sign. His pace is coming back, and more importantly, his confidence is growing as well,” he concluded.