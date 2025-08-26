Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon apologises for red card in Liverpool defeat

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon looks dejected after being shown a red card against Liverpool in Premier League on August 25, 2025. — Reuters

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon admitted his mistake and apologised to teammates and fans after their narrow 3-2 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at St James’ Park on Monday.

The hosts suffered a major setback in first-half stoppage time when Gordon was sent off following a VAR review for a reckless challenge on Virgil van Dijk.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Newcastle fought back from a two-goal deficit before Liverpool’s 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha struck a dramatic winner in the 100th minute, sealing victory for the reigning champions.

Gordon later took to social media to express remorse, clarifying that the foul was unintentional.

“I want to sincerely apologise to my teammates and the fans. My intentions were pure. I was just trying to create energy in the game and I mistimed the tackle,” he wrote.

He also apologised personally to Van Dijk, explaining that the two spoke after the match.

“I would never intend to tackle somebody like this on purpose. We spoke after and he knows that,” the former Everton winger added.

Ngumoha’s late strike not only secured the win but also etched his name in history as Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer on his Premier League debut.

The teenager showed composure beyond his years, calmly finishing with his right foot deep into stoppage time.

For Newcastle, the result leaves them winless with just one point from their opening matches, alongside mounting injury concerns and uncertainty surrounding striker Alexander Isak’s future.

Eddie Howe’s men will look to bounce back when they face Leeds United on Saturday.