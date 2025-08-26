Aakash Chopra names potential candidate for India’s next ODI captain

Undated picture of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (left) and Shubman Gill. — X/@cricwithpant2

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Monday predicted that Shubman Gill is the strong contender to become India’s next ODI captain after Rohit Sharma.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday, Chopra dismissed speculation that Shreyas Iyer could pip Gill to the role.

"Good question, because the rumor markets are hot. It was said that Shreyas Iyer would become the captain, that he would pip Shubman Gill to the post. Sir, from where do you get it?" Chopra asked.

"In my opinion, the next captain has been decided without appointment. It has been decided that it would be Shubman Gill."

Gill was India’s vice-captain when Rohit led the team to the Champions Trophy 2025 title, their most recent ODI tournament triumph. Reports had since emerged suggesting Iyer might be handed the reins, but Chopra argued otherwise.

The 47-year-old pointed out that Gill’s rise in leadership roles across formats underscores the selectors’ long-term vision.

"He is the Test captain. He has been made T20I vice-captain, maybe not out of turn as they had a logic, but Axar Patel hadn’t done anything wrong.

"If he has been made the T20I vice-captain, he is already the ODI vice-captain. So don’t ask the question, Shubman Gill is going to be the next captain," Chopra said.

However, Chopra acknowledged Iyer’s value as a leader, highlighting his IPL success with Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

"It’s very difficult to say because the job Shreyas has done has been absolutely outstanding. He won KKR the final and took Punjab to the final.

"I think he could have been the next in line for captaincy, but Shubman Gill’s records are not bad either. He took Gujarat Titans to the playoffs in the second year and drew the series in England,” he noted.