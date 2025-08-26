Netherlands announce three changes for Bangladesh T20I series

Scott Edwards (L) and Max O'Dowd talk during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 20, 2021. - AFP

The Netherlands have made three changes to their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, with 17-year-old uncapped batter Cedric de Lange earning his maiden call-up.

De Lange, who has impressed with consistent performances at the Under-19 level and in domestic T20 cricket, joins the side as the Dutch camp battles multiple injury setbacks ahead of the first T20I in Sylhet.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards expressed his excitement over de Lange’s inclusion, praising the youngster’s form and potential.

"It's always exciting to bring a youngster into the squad," Edwards said.

"Cedric has been impressive all summer and he's really earned this call-up. We're looking forward to seeing what he can offer us on this tour and, hopefully, across a long career ahead of him."

Alongside de Lange, pacer Sebastiaan Braat and all-rounder Sikander Zulfiqar have also been added to the 15-member squad.

The changes were necessitated after Ryan Klein and Fred Klaassen were ruled out due to injuries, while Saqib Zulfiqar withdrew citing personal reasons.

The Netherlands will also be without experienced all-rounders Bas de Leede and Roelof van der Merwe, both of whom impressed with the ball during the World Cup Qualifiers.

Batter Michael Levitt, along with Zach Lion-Cachet and Hidde Overdijk, also miss out.

The three-match T20I series begins on August 30 and will serve as key preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The remaining matches will be played on September 1 and 3.

Updated Netherlands squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Scott Edwards (c), Noah Croes, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Sikander Zulfiqar, Cedric de Lange, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Ben Fletcher, Daniel Doram, Sebastiaan Braat, Tim Pringle