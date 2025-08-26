Alcaraz powers past Opelka to reach US Open second round

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his first round match against Reilly Opelka of the U.S on August 25, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz debuted a fresh buzz cut that drew mixed reactions online, but his on-court performance left little room for debate.

The Spanish sensation advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open after dispatching American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

The world number two is aiming for his second Grand Slam title of the year and the sixth of his young but already remarkable career. Still only 21, Alcaraz has quickly established himself as one of the most dynamic and exciting players on the tour, combining raw athleticism with an ever-growing maturity in high-pressure moments.

Alcaraz settled quickly, breaking Opelka in the first set for a 3-2 lead and maintaining control despite the American’s powerful serve. In the second set, the Spaniard faced some pressure, double-faulting twice, but Opelka failed to capitalize on the openings.

Helped by a foot fault and unforced errors from Opelka, Alcaraz secured crucial breaks late in the second set and again in the third before sealing victory by holding serve to love.

Reflecting on the win, Alcaraz acknowledged the challenge posed by Opelka’s booming deliveries and said his mindset was key.

“Today was a really difficult one. He’s a great player with a really tough serve. I couldn’t find the rhythm I wanted, but I’m happy with the way I handled everything,” he admitted.

“The return was one of the best parts of my game today. I tried to play my best tennis, stayed focused on my serve, and overall, I think it was a great performance.”

Alcaraz will next face Italian Mattia Bellucci in the second round on Tuesday.