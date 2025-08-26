Ngumoha makes history as Liverpool down Newcastle in Premier League clash

Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha celebrates scoring their third goal against Newcastle United in Premier League on August 25, 2025. — Reuters

NEWCASTLE: Liverpool’s 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha made history as the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer, netting a dramatic winner in stoppage time to seal a 3-2 victory over Newcastle in a pulsating Premier League clash at St. James’ Park on Monday.

The match carried extra tension with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak absent amid persistent transfer speculation linking him to Liverpool. Despite heavy early pressure from the hosts, Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike struck to give the visitors a shock 2-0 lead.

Newcastle’s night took another blow in first-half stoppage time when Anthony Gordon was sent off after a VAR review for a reckless challenge on Virgil van Dijk. Reduced to 10 men, the hosts nevertheless showed tremendous fight.

Bruno Guimaraes headed in to pull one back in the 57th minute, before William Osula capitalised on a defensive lapse to equalise in the 88th, sending the home fans into raptures.

But Liverpool had the final say. Deep into stoppage time, Ngumoha, making his Premier League debut, calmly slotted home with his right foot in the 100th minute, becoming the fourth-youngest scorer in league history and the youngest ever in Liverpool’s colours.

Liverpool captain Van Dijk admitted the match was played in a charged atmosphere.

“We know there was a lot of oil on the fire this week to get Newcastle fired up,” he said.

The win leaves Liverpool level at the top of the table with Arsenal and Spurs, both on six points from two games. Newcastle, meanwhile, remain winless with just one point and growing injury concerns, compounded by uncertainty around Isak’s future.

Manager Eddie Howe praised his team’s resilience but acknowledged the need for reinforcements.

“We hope that we can bring players in. We have been trying throughout the window, especially in the forward positions,” Howe said.