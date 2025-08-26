Will Jacks stars as Oval Invincibles cruise past London Spirit in The Hundred

Oval Invincibles players celebrate a wicket during their match against London Spirit in The Hundred at The Oval in London on August 25, 2025. — X/@thehundred

LONDON: A blistering knock from opener Will Jacks powered Oval Invincibles to a comfortable six-wicket victory over London Spirit in The Hundred at The Oval on Monday.

Invincibles skipper Sam Billings won the toss and chose to bowl first, a decision that immediately paid dividends.

London Spirit posted 152/7 in their 100-ball innings, with Jamie Overton leading the way. The all-rounder smashed 31 off 18 balls, including two sixes and two fours, while openers Jamie Smith and Ryan Higgins chipped in with 28 runs each.

Captain Kane Williamson struggled to convert his start, managing 21 from 18 balls and David Warner was dismissed cheaply for 10. Ashton Turner scored 19, but the side never quite found momentum.

Tom Curran and Nathan Sowter were the pick of the bowlers for Invincibles, bagging two wickets each. Jason Behrendorff and Sam Curran added one apiece to restrict the Spirit to a below-par total.

In response, Invincibles chased down the 153-run target with ease, reaching it in just 78 balls and losing only four wickets. Jordan Cox anchored the innings with a fluent 47 off 27 deliveries, striking two sixes and five fours.

However, Jacks set the tone at the top with a powerful 45 from 27 balls, laced with three sixes and four boundaries.

His explosive start laid the foundation for victory and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Sam Curran added a quickfire 27 off 13, while Donovan Ferreira sealed the win in style, hammering an unbeaten 24 from only nine balls, including two sixes and two fours.

For London Spirit, Dawson’s two wickets and contributions from Jamie Overton and Richard Gleeson were not enough to stop the Invincibles from cruising home with plenty of time to spare.