Oman announce squad for debut Asia Cup 2025 campaign

MUSCAT: Oman on Tuesday announced their 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, marking the country’s first-ever appearance in the continental tournament.

Experienced opener Jatinder Singh has been named captain and will lead a new-look side that features four uncapped players. Sufyan Yousuf, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah and Nadeem Khan are all in line to make their international debuts.

Head coach Duleep Mendis expressed his excitement about Oman’s participation and underlined the opportunity it presents for his players to test themselves against elite opposition.

“It is real that we are participating in the Asia Cup, a major tournament and a fantastic opportunity for our players to showcase their skills on a global stage,” Mendis said.

“Playing against teams like India and Pakistan is a moment to embrace for any cricketer. Anything can happen in a fast-paced T20 game, where one over of brilliance can change everything.”

Mendis added that the team’s preparation has been strong, with competitive exposure in the ongoing National T20 tournament and intense training sessions providing a solid foundation.

“It’s not just about skills in high-pressure games against elite teams; mental strength is equally crucial. We are hopeful of making an impact in this Asia Cup and showcasing Oman as a growing cricketing nation,” he said.

The eight-team event begins on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates, with Oman placed in Group A alongside cricketing giants India, Pakistan, and the hosts UAE.

Oman will begin their campaign against Pakistan on September 12, before facing hosts UAE and India in what is set to be a testing but historic group stage.

Oman squad:

Jatinder Singh (captain), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Mohammad Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

Oman’s Asia Cup 2025 Fixtures:

12 September – vs Pakistan

15 September – vs UAE

19 September – vs India



