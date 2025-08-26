Former Indian cricketer makes big statement on Kohli’s sudden Test retirement

Virat Kohli during day two of the fifth NRMA Insurance Test match of Border Gavaskar trophy between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 04, 2025 in Sydney. - AFP

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary on Monday described Virat Kohli’s sudden retirement from Test cricket as shocking and difficult to comprehend, insisting that the former captain still had at least three to four years of cricket left in him.

Speaking to an interview to Indian media, Tiwary admitted that Kohli’s announcement caught fans and experts alike by surprise, particularly given that he was preparing for the upcoming England series and remained in peak physical condition.

"No way. He could have easily played for another three or even four years," Tiwary said.

"It was very surprising and shocking for all cricket fans, including me, because we all knew how physically fit he is and how much he was preparing for the England series."

Tiwary said he was unaware of the exact reason behind Kohli’s decision, he suggested that the 35-year-old may not have felt fully supported in the team’s current setup.

“I don’t know what happened or what the story is behind the scenes. I think he was not feeling like he was wanted in Team India. Only he can say.

"But I don’t think he will ever reveal this publicly because of the person he has become. He has evolved as a human being and seems very happy with what life has given him,” Tiwary explained.

The 39-year-old also pointed out Kohli’s increasing turn towards spirituality, which, he believes, could have influenced his decision to step away from the longest format.

“He is becoming spiritual as well. When someone becomes spiritual, they just leave these things aside and focus on the present. They don’t want to talk about the past. He has evolved, and I don’t think he will ever come forward to say what really happened behind the scenes,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May this year, just days before the announcement of India’s red-ball squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.

Kohli brings the curtain down on a remarkable 14-year Test career that included 123 matches, 68 of which he captained.

He amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, establishing himself as one of the finest batters of his generation.