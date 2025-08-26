South Africa legend AB de Villiers opens up on IPL comeback

Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers plays a reverse sweep shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League (IPL) at Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2021. — BCCI

Former South African captain AB de Villiers on Monday hinted at a possible return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a non-playing capacity, expressing his willingness to take up a coaching or mentoring role with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the future.

De Villiers, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2021, ruled out committing to a full professional season but admitted that his bond with RCB remains unbreakable.

Having represented the franchise for over a decade, he said he would be open to rejoining the team if the management felt there was a role for him.

“I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role, but committing to a full season in a professional capacity is really tricky, and I believe those days are done.

That said, you never say never. My heart is with RCB and always will be. So, if the franchise feels there’s a role for me, when my time is right and ready, it will definitely be RCB,” de Villiers said.

The 40-year-old remains one of the most iconic figures in IPL history, particularly for RCB fans. After beginning his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008, de Villiers joined RCB in 2011 and went on to play 157 matches for the franchise.

He amassed 4,522 runs at an average of 41.10 and an explosive strike rate of 158.33, including two centuries and 37 half-centuries.

One of his most memorable moments came in 2016 when he combined with Virat Kohli for a record 229-run partnership against Gujarat Lions, the highest ever for the second wicket in IPL history.

That season, de Villiers scored 687 runs and finished as the third-highest run-getter of the tournament.

Overall, de Villiers featured in 184 IPL matches across two franchises, scoring 5,162 runs at a strike rate of 151.68 with three centuries and 40 fifties. In 2022, he was inducted into RCB’s Hall of Fame alongside fellow T20 great Chris Gayle.