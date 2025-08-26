Bangladesh cricketer faces ban over match fixing charges

Minhazul Abedin Sabbir walks off after losing his wicket during the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match between Gulshan Cricket Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club at Mirpur on April 9, 2025. — DPL

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on Monday recommended a minimum five-year ban for batter Minhazul Abedin Sabbir over his alleged involvement in match-fixing during the last edition of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), the country’s premier List A competition.

The recommendation follows an ACU investigation into Shinepukur Cricket Club’s DPL match against Gulshan Cricket earlier this year, which drew suspicion after two highly unusual dismissals.

In the 36th over, opener Rahim Ahmed was stumped after needlessly stepping out of his crease against left-arm spinner Nihaduzzaman without offering a stroke.

The controversy deepened in the 44th over when Sabbir, having just taken guard, crouched inside his crease and leaned forward, allowing Gulshan wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon to complete a stumping without challenge.

According to ACU documents cited in the inquiry, Sabbir was found to have breached multiple clauses of the BCB’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Investigators alleged he had been in contact with suspected bookmakers, failed to report approaches, and engaged in conduct 'that brought the game into disrepute.'

The case has now been referred to the BCB’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal for formal proceedings under Article 5 of the Code.

"Given the evidence, we are recommending at least a five-year ban from all cricket, with the possibility of eight to ten years or more," the report stated.

"This reflects the severity of the offence and acts as a deterrent. Comparable cases such as Mohammad Ashraful’s eight-year suspension also support a harsh penalty."

The investigation also uncovered that Sabbir had been in regular contact with a foreign phone number suspected to have links with international betting syndicates.

Officials have urged collaboration with the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit and, if necessary, Interpol to investigate possible overseas involvement.

While describing Sabbir’s conduct as 'deeply damaging,' the ACU emphasized that the case underscored the BCB’s resolve to intensify its anti-corruption measures.

“This case is a wake-up call and will serve as a template for stronger anti-corruption efforts in Bangladesh cricket,” the report concluded.